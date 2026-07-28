Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit rises 192.05% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 1690.46 croreNet profit of Supreme Petrochem rose 192.05% to Rs 236.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 1690.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1382.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1690.461382.73 22 OPM %19.558.30 -PBDT344.53126.75 172 PBT316.87108.55 192 NP236.3380.92 192
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST