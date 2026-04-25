Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit rises 57.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 1584.63 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem rose 57.21% to Rs 168.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 1584.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1533.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.19% to Rs 327.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 390.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.33% to Rs 5321.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6001.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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