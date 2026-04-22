Supreme Power Equipment rises after bagging Rs 75-cr order

Supreme Power Equipment rose 3.28% to Rs 240.95 after the company received an order worth Rs 74.60 crore from a Hyderabad-based company.

The order involves the supply of 20 MVA, 110/3311 kV power transformers and 160 MVA, 220 kV transformers, valued at Rs 51.30 crore and Rs 23.30 crore, respectively. The project is to be executed within 13 months.

Supreme Power Equipment is engaged in manufacturing, upgrading, and renovating various types of transformers, including power, generator, and windmill transformers.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 6.8% to Rs 3.46 crore on a 23.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 35.83 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.