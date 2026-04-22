Supriya Lifescience's manufacturing unit clears USFDA inspection

Supriya Lifescience announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an inspection at the Company's manufacturing facility located at Lote, Parshuram Industrial Area, Maharashtra, India, from 2 February 2026 to 6 February 2026.

The inspection concluded with the issuance of a Form 483 containing one (1) minor observation. The Company has adequately addressed the observation and has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) indicating Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), signifying a successful completion of the inspection.