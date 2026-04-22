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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supriya Lifescience's manufacturing unit clears USFDA inspection

Supriya Lifescience's manufacturing unit clears USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Supriya Lifescience announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an inspection at the Company's manufacturing facility located at Lote, Parshuram Industrial Area, Maharashtra, India, from 2 February 2026 to 6 February 2026.

The inspection concluded with the issuance of a Form 483 containing one (1) minor observation. The Company has adequately addressed the observation and has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) indicating Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), signifying a successful completion of the inspection.

 

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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