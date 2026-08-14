Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit declines 30.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.80% to Rs 189.75 crore

Net profit of Supriya Lifescience declined 30.90% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 189.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 145.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.189.75145.0725.0135.6449.7353.8740.7947.4224.0434.79

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