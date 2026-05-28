Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 47.34% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 50.20% to Rs 276.53 croreNet profit of Supriya Lifescience rose 47.34% to Rs 74.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.20% to Rs 276.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.26% to Rs 209.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.86% to Rs 827.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 696.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales276.53184.11 50 827.88696.49 19 OPM %35.3036.71 -35.5237.44 - PBDT100.6370.14 43 303.65268.93 13 PBT92.1364.06 44 275.24248.49 11 NP74.2350.38 47 209.12187.96 11
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:25 AM IST