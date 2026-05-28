Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 47.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.20% to Rs 276.53 crore

Net profit of Supriya Lifescience rose 47.34% to Rs 74.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.20% to Rs 276.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.26% to Rs 209.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.86% to Rs 827.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 696.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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