Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 41.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.62% to Rs 98.78 crore

Net profit of Suraj Estate Developers declined 41.22% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.62% to Rs 98.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.86% to Rs 90.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 555.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 549.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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