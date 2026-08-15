Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 7.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.24% to Rs 144.71 crore

Net profit of Suraj Estate Developers rose 7.28% to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 144.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 132.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.144.71132.4736.8237.4332.4129.6031.3128.4822.8321.28

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