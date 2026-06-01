Suraj Estate Developers standalone net profit declines 13.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.28% to Rs 49.10 crore

Net profit of Suraj Estate Developers declined 13.38% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.28% to Rs 49.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.33% to Rs 76.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.26% to Rs 404.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 506.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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