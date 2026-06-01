Suraj Estate Developers standalone net profit declines 13.38% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 62.28% to Rs 49.10 croreNet profit of Suraj Estate Developers declined 13.38% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.28% to Rs 49.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.33% to Rs 76.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.26% to Rs 404.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 506.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49.10130.16 -62 404.10506.79 -20 OPM %54.544.00 -30.2428.30 - PBDT16.3715.22 8 111.10135.50 -18 PBT15.2214.04 8 106.83130.87 -18 NP8.299.57 -13 76.8896.50 -20
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST