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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 46.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 46.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 87.70 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products rose 46.62% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 87.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.7080.70 9 OPM %10.799.02 -PBDT9.927.00 42 PBT8.345.28 58 NP6.734.59 47

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 2:50 PM IST