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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 64.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 64.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 8.87% to Rs 98.90 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products rose 64.94% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 98.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.04% to Rs 18.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.92% to Rs 303.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales98.9090.84 9 303.79326.37 -7 OPM %11.609.25 -10.2511.39 - PBDT11.938.26 44 31.3835.44 -11 PBT10.086.32 59 24.3027.61 -12 NP7.014.25 65 18.8521.43 -12

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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