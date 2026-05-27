Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 64.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.87% to Rs 98.90 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products rose 64.94% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 98.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.04% to Rs 18.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.92% to Rs 303.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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