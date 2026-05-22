Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit declines 15.02% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 25.07% to Rs 81.41 croreNet profit of Suraksha Diagnostic declined 15.02% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.07% to Rs 81.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.16% to Rs 32.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 310.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales81.4165.09 25 310.41252.09 23 OPM %29.9229.47 -30.7332.23 - PBDT21.2417.94 18 86.0176.70 12 PBT9.989.21 8 44.5641.41 8 NP6.287.39 -15 32.1931.82 1
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:14 AM IST