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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surana Solar reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Surana Solar reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Sales rise 440.08% to Rs 13.61 crore

Net profit of Surana Solar reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 440.08% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1966.67% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.31% to Rs 20.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.612.52 440 20.8338.80 -46 OPM %0.66-39.29 --15.071.47 - PBDT0.74-0.62 LP 3.561.58 125 PBT0.18-0.98 LP 1.560.05 3020 NP0.20-0.71 LP 1.240.06 1967

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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