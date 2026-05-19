Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit declines 10.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 400.21% to Rs 23.86 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power declined 10.06% to Rs 17.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 400.21% to Rs 23.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.16% to Rs 24.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 281.85% to Rs 60.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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