Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit declines 10.06% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 400.21% to Rs 23.86 croreNet profit of Surana Telecom and Power declined 10.06% to Rs 17.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 400.21% to Rs 23.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.16% to Rs 24.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 281.85% to Rs 60.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.864.77 400 60.7915.92 282 OPM %-18.94-48.85 --4.5112.44 - PBDT20.3825.94 -21 33.7237.60 -10 PBT18.9323.49 -19 26.9128.82 -7 NP17.3419.28 -10 24.8124.05 3
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 2:53 PM IST