Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit rises 297.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.46% to Rs 3.50 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power rose 297.76% to Rs 10.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.46% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.504.1434.2937.2013.234.7812.183.0010.662.68

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