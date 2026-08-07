Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit rises 297.76% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 15.46% to Rs 3.50 croreNet profit of Surana Telecom and Power rose 297.76% to Rs 10.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.46% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.504.14 -15 OPM %34.2937.20 -PBDT13.234.78 177 PBT12.183.00 306 NP10.662.68 298
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 1:07 PM IST