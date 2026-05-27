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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surat Trade & Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Surat Trade & Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 519.81% to Rs 45.99 crore

Net Loss of Surat Trade & Mercantile reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 519.81% to Rs 45.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.83% to Rs 10.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.22% to Rs 111.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales45.997.42 520 111.3568.64 62 OPM %1.15-27.63 -0.84-7.07 - PBDT0.13-4.71 LP 14.579.81 49 PBT-0.05-4.87 99 14.009.29 51 NP-0.44-4.00 89 10.9811.66 -6

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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