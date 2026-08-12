Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit rises 11.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.34% to Rs 49.35 crore

Net profit of Surat Trade & Mercantile rose 11.92% to Rs 9.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.34% to Rs 49.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.49.3537.296.716.4111.4310.2011.2410.079.678.64

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