Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 63.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 57.03% to Rs 16.35 crore
Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group declined 63.67% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 57.03% to Rs 16.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 38.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales16.3538.05 -57 OPM %55.7253.48 -PBDT9.1919.99 -54 PBT9.0119.94 -55 NP6.5418.00 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Capital Goods shares fall

Infra stocks advance after FM announces 11.1% rise in infra capex

Va Tech Wabag wins order of USD 33.5 mn in Saudi Arabia

VA TECH WABAG soars after bagging contract worth $33.5 million in Saudi Arabia

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

Power Grid, Tata Consumer, Lupin in focus

Stocks may open with small gains, RBI policy outcome eyed

Piramal Pharma's USA facility gets 3 observations from USFDA

US Dow, S&amp;P500 hits fresh record high

Vaxfab Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC meet LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon