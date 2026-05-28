Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 103.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 171.50% to Rs 58.97 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 103.37% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 171.50% to Rs 58.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 243.30% to Rs 37.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 298.52% to Rs 142.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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