Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 103.37% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 171.50% to Rs 58.97 croreNet profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 103.37% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 171.50% to Rs 58.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 243.30% to Rs 37.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 298.52% to Rs 142.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales58.9721.72 172 142.9935.88 299 OPM %32.4440.33 -37.0140.22 - PBDT18.458.93 107 52.8715.73 236 PBT17.978.80 104 51.1915.29 235 NP13.286.53 103 37.9011.04 243
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST