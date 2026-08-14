Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 75.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 164.08% to Rs 42.12 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 75.23% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 164.08% to Rs 42.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.42.1215.9531.8943.8213.317.5512.667.179.345.33

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