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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Asian Star Company Ltd, Kanohar Electricals Ltd, S.M. Gold Ltd and Astec Lifesciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2026.

Asian Star Company Ltd, Kanohar Electricals Ltd, S.M. Gold Ltd and Astec Lifesciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2026.

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 25.56 at 17-Sep-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 38932 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5320 shares in the past one month.

 

Asian Star Company Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 689.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 726 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34 shares in the past one month.

Kanohar Electricals Ltd surged 15.94% to Rs 871.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

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S.M. Gold Ltd spurt 15.60% to Rs 14.08. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18974 shares in the past one month.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd rose 14.79% to Rs 754.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11568 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21014 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 12:31 PM IST