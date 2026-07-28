Surbhi Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.34% to Rs 6.68 crore

Net profit of Surbhi Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.34% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.688.1820.5118.581.381.390.360.480.360.48

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