Surbhi Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 18.34% to Rs 6.68 croreNet profit of Surbhi Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.34% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.688.18 -18 OPM %20.5118.58 -PBDT1.381.39 -1 PBT0.360.48 -25 NP0.360.48 -25
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST