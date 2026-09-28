Surge in crude oil prices continue to pressurize INR
The Indian rupee depreciated 28 paise to close at 96.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, on risk-off sentiments in global markets after the US rejected a deal proposal by Iran, diminishing hopes of reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Global risk sentiments deteriorated as the stalemate between the US and Iran continued; falling risk assets and a surge in crude oil prices may continue to pressurise the rupee. Indian shares slumped on Monday as rising oil prices added to inflation and interest-rate concerns. Brent crude futures jumped over 3 percent toward $108 a barrel amid a lack of clarity related to U.S.-Iran peace negotiations. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a negative note at 95.89 against the American currency. During the day, the local unit slipped further to close at 96.03 (provisional), a 28 paise fall from its previous close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 6:04 PM IST