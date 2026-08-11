Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 77.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.54% to Rs 2046.48 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni rose 77.22% to Rs 59.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.54% to Rs 2046.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1604.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2046.481604.525.494.35115.0277.4580.6945.6759.6033.63

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