Surya Roshni Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Cemindia Projects Ltd and Afcons Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 May 2026.

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Cemindia Projects Ltd and Afcons Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 May 2026.

Surya Roshni Ltd soared 11.22% to Rs 241.8 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49508 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd surged 9.15% to Rs 719.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd spiked 8.32% to Rs 13527. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 483 shares in the past one month.

Cemindia Projects Ltd gained 7.38% to Rs 947.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 97019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd spurt 6.73% to Rs 323.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

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