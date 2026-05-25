Surya Roshni Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, Tips Music Ltd, Electronics Mart India Ltd and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 May 2026.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, Tips Music Ltd, Electronics Mart India Ltd and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 May 2026.

Surya Roshni Ltd crashed 8.08% to Rs 225.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39547 shares in the past one month.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd tumbled 5.02% to Rs 819.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26683 shares in the past one month.

Tips Music Ltd lost 4.97% to Rs 646.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17785 shares in the past one month.

Electronics Mart India Ltd shed 4.49% to Rs 114.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd plummeted 4.06% to Rs 653.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9875 shares in the past one month.