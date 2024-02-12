Sensex (    %)
                        
Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 94.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 18.49% to Rs 48.90 crore
Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills declined 94.81% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 18.49% to Rs 48.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 59.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales48.9059.99 -18 OPM %5.756.12 -PBDT1.652.66 -38 PBT0.061.02 -94 NP0.040.77 -95
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

