Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 94.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills declined 94.81% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 18.49% to Rs 48.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 59.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.48.9059.995.756.121.652.660.061.020.040.77