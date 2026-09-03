Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Odyssey Corporation Ltd, Loyal Textile Mills Ltd and Quint Digital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2026.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Odyssey Corporation Ltd, Loyal Textile Mills Ltd and Quint Digital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2026.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd tumbled 13.21% to Rs 55.37 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1068 shares in the past one month.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd lost 12.38% to Rs 93.31. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8768 shares in the past one month.

Odyssey Corporation Ltd crashed 10.70% to Rs 6.59. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30766 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd pared 9.69% to Rs 205. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 357 shares in the past one month.

Quint Digital Ltd plummeted 9.27% to Rs 37.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4109 shares in the past one month.

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