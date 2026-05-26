Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 70.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.38% to Rs 240.51 crore

Net profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills declined 70.57% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.38% to Rs 240.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.05% to Rs 3.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 794.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 791.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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