Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 60.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 182.23 crore

Net profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills rose 60.96% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 182.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 178.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.182.23178.358.937.688.617.013.752.152.351.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News