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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 1.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 1.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 1.78% to Rs 123.84 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills rose 1.03% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.78% to Rs 123.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 126.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales123.84126.09 -2 OPM %11.099.93 -PBDT12.2811.41 8 PBT7.757.31 6 NP5.905.84 1

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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