Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 29.93% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 14.10% to Rs 104.52 croreNet profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills rose 29.93% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.10% to Rs 104.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 130.71% to Rs 35.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 483.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 494.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales104.52121.68 -14 483.80494.70 -2 OPM %17.0810.02 -10.607.67 - PBDT18.5114.63 27 62.4735.36 77 PBT14.4210.60 36 46.0518.91 144 NP10.818.32 30 35.4615.37 131
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:07 AM IST