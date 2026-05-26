Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 29.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.10% to Rs 104.52 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills rose 29.93% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.10% to Rs 104.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 130.71% to Rs 35.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 483.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 494.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

104.52121.68483.80494.7017.0810.0210.607.6718.5114.6362.4735.3614.4210.6046.0518.9110.818.3235.4615.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News