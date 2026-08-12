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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

Sales rise 92.04% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net profit of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills remain constant at Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 92.04% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.171.13 92 OPM %27.65-9.73 -PBDT0.48-0.08 LP PBT0.34-0.21 LP NP0.180.18 0

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:20 PM IST