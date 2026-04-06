Suryoday SFB rallies after Q4 deposits rises 32% YoY to Rs 13,958 crore
Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) jumped 3.66% to Rs 130.25 after the company's total deposits climbed 32% to Rs 13,958 crore in Q4 FY26 comapred with Rs 10,580 crore in Q4 FY25.Gross advances jumped 29% YoY to Rs 13,201 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 10,251 crore in Q4 FY25. Disbursement surged 46% to Rs 3,077 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 2,101 crore in Q4 FY25.
In Q4 FY26, retail deposits rose 3% YoY to Rs 12,003 crore while bulk deposits fell 2% YoY to Rs 1,955 crore.
CASA stood at Rs 3,141 crore in Q4 FY26, up 42% compared with Rs 2,212 crore.CASA ratio stood at 22.5% in Q4 FY26 as against 20.9% in Q4 FY25.
As of 31st March 2026, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at Rs 864 crore, provision stood at Rs 317 crore, net non-performing assets (NNPA) stood at Rs 547 crore.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. It commenced operations as an NBFC over a decade ago, with a clear focus on serving customers in the unbanked and underbanked segments and promoting financial inclusion. The bank has a wide presence across 15 states and Union Territories in India through its 710 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. It offers a wide array of services to customers through its asset and liability products via multiple delivery channels.
The bank reported a 9.79% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.56 crore on 18.46% increase in total income to Rs 624.75 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 12:31 PM IST