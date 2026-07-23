Suryoday SFB's PAT rises over twofold to Rs 75 crore in Q1 FY27

Suryoday Small Finance Bank has reported a net profit of Rs 75.18 crore for Q1 FY27, which is 2.13 times the PAT of Rs 35.28 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Total income for the period under added up to Rs 770.22 crore, up 27.6% YoY.

Net interest income jumped by 27.8% to Rs 315.73 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 247.14 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating profit increased by 27.2% YoY to Rs 138.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Provisions (other than tax) and Contingencies fell by 41% to Rs 36.66 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 62.09 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 101.90 crore, which is 2.18 times the pre-tax profit of Rs 46.83 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Gross NPA as on 30 June 2026 was 6.60% as against 8.46% as on 30 June 2025. Net NPA was at 1.27% as on 30 June 2026 as compared with 5.64% as on 30 June 2025

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. It commenced operations as an NBFC over a decade ago, with a clear focus on serving customers in the unbanked and underbanked segments and promoting financial inclusion.

The scrip had surged 7.62% to end at Rs 194.90 on the BSE today.

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