Sustainable Agro Commercial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.73 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 92.25% to Rs 1.80 crore
Net profit of Sustainable Agro Commercial Finance reported to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 34.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs -1.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs -23.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales-1.80-23.24 92 OPM %-1302.78185.20 -PBDT18.78-45.57 LP PBT18.31-46.12 LP NP13.73-34.40 LP
First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

