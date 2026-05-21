Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 23.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 194.42 crore

Net profit of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust rose 23.01% to Rs 52.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 194.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 191.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.54% to Rs 133.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.89% to Rs 728.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 721.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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