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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 23.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 23.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 194.42 crore

Net profit of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust rose 23.01% to Rs 52.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 194.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 191.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.54% to Rs 133.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.89% to Rs 728.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 721.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales194.42191.04 2 728.32721.90 1 OPM %81.7084.43 -82.0283.38 - PBDT111.69110.86 1 398.26404.13 -1 PBT47.2638.61 22 112.06111.22 1 NP52.2842.50 23 133.98138.90 -4

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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