Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.14% to Rs 693.19 crore

Net Loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.14% to Rs 693.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 678.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 86.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 68.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.78% to Rs 2575.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2676.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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