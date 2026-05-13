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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 3.40% to Rs 1.52 crore

Net Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 45.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 43.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 276.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 160.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 7.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.521.47 3 7.116.66 7 OPM %-3331.58-2980.95 --4001.41-2489.19 - PBDT-44.01-42.60 -3 -270.73-154.92 -75 PBT-45.60-43.94 -4 -276.34-160.75 -72 NP-45.60-43.94 -4 -276.34-160.75 -72

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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