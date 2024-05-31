Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 56.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.52% to Rs 252.93 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 26.99% to Rs 300.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 411.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.56% to Rs 1051.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1340.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 56.95% to Rs 53.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.52% to Rs 252.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 369.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.252.93369.361051.351340.3329.0046.5338.6042.8488.10178.23460.27607.7270.85166.21405.67559.7353.37123.97300.28411.29