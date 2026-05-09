Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as West Bengal's first BJP chief minister

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, 9 May 2026, marking a historic breakthrough for the party in a state long dominated by the Trinamool Congress and the Left. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Kolkatas Brigade Parade Ground amid tight security and a massive gathering of BJP workers and supporters.

Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari and five cabinet ministers. Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Nisith Pramanik and Kshudiram Tudu were inducted into the new cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several Union ministers and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states attended the ceremony.

Before arriving at Brigade Parade Ground, Modi held a roadshow in Kolkata and greeted supporters gathered along the route. He later paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary, along with Adhikari, during the ceremony. The BJP deliberately chose Pochishe Boishakh, Tagores birth anniversary, for the swearing-in event, giving it cultural and political symbolism.

The BJP secured a decisive victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress 15-year rule in the state.

Security was tightened across key locations in Kolkata, including Brigade Parade Ground, Adhikaris residence and other sensitive areas, amid concerns over post-election violence reported in parts of the state.

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