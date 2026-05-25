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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suvidha Infraestate Corporation standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales decline 57.89% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 57.89% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 57.89% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.19 -58 0.080.19 -58 OPM %12.5031.58 --100.00-15.79 - PBDT0.010.06 -83 -0.08-0.03 -167 PBT0.010.06 -83 -0.08-0.03 -167 NP0.010.06 -83 -0.08-0.03 -167

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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