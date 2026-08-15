Suvidhaa Infoserve reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 135.29% to Rs 2.40 crore

Net Loss of Suvidhaa Infoserve reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 135.29% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.401.02-70.42-453.92-1.71-4.05-1.91-4.30-1.91-4.30

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