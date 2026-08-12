Suyog Telematics consolidated net profit declines 16.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 70.95 crore

Net profit of Suyog Telematics declined 16.28% to Rs 14.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 70.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.70.9566.8559.3261.5336.8136.8719.5121.7414.5017.32

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