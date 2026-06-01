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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy appoints Ashok Ramachandran as President - India Business

Suzlon Energy appoints Ashok Ramachandran as President - India Business

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Suzlon Energy announced the appointment of Ashok Ramachandran as the new President, India Business and Senior Managerial Personnel, effective from 4 June 2026. Ashok brings over two decades of global leadership experience in energy, industrial products, and vertical mobility, spanning India, Southeast Asia, and Australia. His appointment comes at a very crucial time as Suzlon accelerates its transition towards becoming a wind-first full-stack renewable energy company. He will be reporting to Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group.

Ashok is widely recognized for driving execution-led transformation at scale across complex, high-growth industries. As Chief Operating Officer and board member at JSW, he played a key role in shaping the company's long-term growth strategy, helping accelerate its capacity journey from nearly 5 GW to 30 GW in close to 3 years.

 

Prior to this, Ashok has spent majority of his career with Schindler Group. As the CEO & President - Schindler India & South Asia, he led the company's largest and most strategic markets across Manufacturing, Operations and R&D, delivering strong operational performance and scaling revenues three-fold from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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