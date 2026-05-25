Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit declines 5.74% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 44.91% to Rs 5468.06 croreNet profit of Suzlon Energy declined 5.74% to Rs 1114.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1182.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.91% to Rs 5468.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3773.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.70% to Rs 3163.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2071.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.71% to Rs 16679.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10851.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5468.063773.54 45 16679.1110851.32 54 OPM %17.6318.38 -18.1217.12 - PBDT926.22643.99 44 2740.171705.82 61 PBT833.24551.24 51 2421.721446.63 67 NP1114.351182.22 -6 3163.392071.63 53
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:11 PM IST