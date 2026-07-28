Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit declines 5.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.52% to Rs 3819.36 crore

Net profit of Suzlon Energy declined 5.89% to Rs 305.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 324.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.52% to Rs 3819.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3117.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3819.363117.3315.5819.22495.06529.47389.47459.23305.22324.32

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