Suzlon Energy drops after Q1 PAT slips 6% YoY to Rs 305 cr

Suzlon Energy declined 6.34% to Rs 49.78 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 5.89% to Rs 305.22 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026, compared with Rs 324.32 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Revenue from operations jumped 22.52% YoY to Rs 3,819.36 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 15.19% to Rs 389.47 crorein Q1 FY27 from Rs 459.23 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 595 crore in Q1 FY27, marginally lower than Rs 599 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Consequently, EBITDA margin contracted to 15.6% from 19.2% in Q1 FY26.

The company delivered 506 MW during the quarter, marking a 13.96% increase over 444 MW delivered in Q1 FY26, its highest-ever first-quarter deliveries.

Revenue from the renewable energy solutions business rose 27.21% YoY to Rs 3,174 crore, while revenue from the Renewable Energy Asset Management Services (AMS) segment increased 10.04% YoY to Rs 526 crore.

Suzlon's cumulative order book stood at around 6.1 GW at the end of the quarter, with 84% of orders coming from the public sector undertaking (PSU) and commercial & industrial (C&I) segments. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) share increased to 32% from 22% in Q1 FY26, in line with the company's market strategy.

Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, said, Our strong start to FY27 reflects disciplined execution across every aspect of our business. We achieved our highest - ever first quarter deliveries of 506 MW, up 14 % YoY, while more than doubling our commissioning as projects moved into advanced stages of execution . With the successful launch of first FDRE -ready S175 wind turbine and manufacturing now scaled at our Bhuj facility, we are well - prepared to meet future demand.

Meanwhile, the board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore to strengthen Suzlon's international wind energy and operations & maintenance services (OMS) business.

Suzlon Energy is one of India's largest wind turbine manufacturers and a key player in the country's renewable energy sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News