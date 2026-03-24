Suzlon Energy gains on bagging 100 MW wind project from GAIL in Maharashtra

Suzlon Energy rose 1.10% after it has secured an order of around 100 MW from Gas Authority of India, marking its sixth wind energy project win from the PSU and the fourth such order in FY26.

The project will support the decarbonisation of GAILs upcoming petrochemical plant in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, the company said in a statement.

Under the contract, Suzlon will install 47 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of its S120 series, each with a rated capacity of 2.1 MW. The scope of work includes supply of wind turbines, equipment installation, as well as erection and commissioning of the project.

The company will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

Suzlon said the order underscores its strengthening position in the PSU segment, backed by its end-to-end renewable energy solutions capabilities. The company has installed over 2.2 GW of wind energy capacity in Maharashtra and holds an estimated market share of around 38% in the state.

Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, stated, " We are happy to continue our strong relationship with GAIL, a valued partner for over 15 years and signing our sixth order together. We have worked over the years in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and are now extending this partnership with a maiden order in Maharashtra. Two years ago, we re-entered the PSU segment, starting with a 1.1 GW order from NTPC. Today, PSU and C&I constitute of over 64% of our orderbook and we are working with all the leading PSUs and C&Is in the country."

The Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with around 21.5 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. The companys consolidated net profit dropped 65.2% to Rs 445.28 crore despite a 9.38% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,228.18 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue jumped 15.08% and 42.42% in Q3 FY26, respectively.

GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc. The company reported 19.5% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 1602.57 crore on a 2.5% fall in gross sales to Rs 34,075.81 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. The scrip shed 0.15% to Rs 135.15 on the BSE.

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