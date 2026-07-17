Suzlon Energy Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 51.33, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.1% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 8.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 51.33, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.Suzlon Energy Ltd has eased around 12.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39345.8, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 322.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 666.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 51.48, down 1.23% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd tumbled 21.1% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 8.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 24.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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